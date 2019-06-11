Kevin Brooks, CPA Joins Bishop Fox as Vice President of Finance

Brooks has more than 25 years of experience in both public accounting (including seven years with Deloitte) and in private industry working with private equity-backed and public companies. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Brooks was vice president and corporate controller at Trace3, a large CA-based company that provides IT solutions and consultation services for data centers, cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and security to large enterprises. He managed all accounting functions for the firm, and assisted the company through the due diligence process and accounting integration of its acquisition of Data Strategy, an acquisition which helped Trace3 to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue.

"We are thrilled that Kevin is joining our team," said Liu. "He is a proven leader with a tremendous track record of executive-level financial-management success. He is a very versatile financial, operational, and executive leader and team builder, and we are fortunate that he is now part of our executive team."

Brooks has held numerous other high-level financial roles including serving as vice president and corporate controller at International Vitamin, one of the nation's largest private-label manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. He also spent 18 years in executive positions at Quest Software; including vice president and corporate controller during the company's initial public offering, while spending his final two years providing financial and operational support to the company's chief business operations officer.

He is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a B.A. degree in business economics.

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

