WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced the appointment of Kevin Campbell as Executive Vice President of Finance. Campbell is an experienced financial executive with a strong mix of technical, operational, strategic, and commercial finance skills and a history of building, leading, and motivating teams in high-growth, investment-oriented businesses.

Kevin Campbell Joins Vita Inclinata As Executive Vice President of Finance

Campbell's goal at Vita is to create shareholder value by ensuring the company makes the best investment decisions to take advantage of its significant organic and acquisition-related growth opportunities. In addition, he will be focused on scaling the finance and accounting functions to support this rapid growth.

Campbell said, "I am impressed by Vita's life-saving technology and its impact within the aerospace and industrial markets and am excited to be part of an organization dedicated to saving lives. My background in driving operational improvements, overseeing capital market and corporate development activities, and building teams will better position Vita for its next growth phase."

Most recently, Campbell was Senior Vice President of Treasury and Corporate Development at Air Methods, which provides emergency medical services to over 100,000 patients annually in 48 states. In this position, he was responsible for capital and investment management, corporate development, capital market activities, treasury, and investor relations. He also previously served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Air Methods where he managed the annual budget, quarterly forecast, and management reporting processes, among other things. Before joining Air Methods, Campbell served as Managing Director at Avondale Partners, a boutique investment bank where he wrote research on publicly-traded companies. He began his career at Greenwich Alternative Investments, where he was responsible for qualitative research on hedge funds, managing three funds that invested in other hedge funds, and the firm's relationships with its largest institutional investors.

"Kevin Campbell's leadership experience and ability to position corporate financial systems for notable growth is an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "His demonstrated experience financially guiding an aviation medical company to national success parallels Vita's growth goals. We are eager to benefit from the dividends his experience will bring to our organization."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata