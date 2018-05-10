Kevin Chadwick Joins Hunt Mortgage Group as Managing Director

Chadwick will serve clients a variety of financing options, including Fannie Mae DUS, Freddie Mac, FHA (HUD), as well as Hunt Mortgage Group's proprietary on-balance sheet loans. He will be based in the firm's Denver office and will report to Vic Clark, Senior Managing Director at Hunt Mortgage Group.

"We are actively expanding our presence in the Western and Rocky Mountain regions of the country," noted Clark. "The area is ripe with opportunity and continues to experience solid underlying real estate fundamentals. Adding to the local team in the area enables us to better serve the rapidly growing needs of local developers and investors."

Prior to joining Hunt Mortgage Group, Chadwick was a Principal at Terrix Financial Corporation for more than 16 years where he served as a traditional mortgage banker financing all types of multifamily and commercial real estate. In that role, he placed debt with correspondent life insurance companies, CMBS lenders, banks, and Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac lenders. Prior to Terrix, Chadwick held positions at Lincoln Property Company and NorthMarq Capital.

"While much of Kevin's focus in recent years has been multifamily fixed rate and interim bridge financing, he also has extensive experience in office, retail, and industrial properties," added Clark. "He is known for his ability to work closely with clients to find creative solutions to all their financing needs. We are confident the combination of his expertise with the Company's extensive product array, will help us achieve our regional growth goals."

Chadwick graduated from University of Denver with a BSBA in Finance and Real Estate.

About Hunt Mortgage Group

Hunt Mortgage Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA in addition to its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $21 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $13.4 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Mortgage Group has 232 professionals in 25 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.huntmortgagegroup.com.

