Kevin Clayton Joins Energy Capital Partners As Partner And Head Of Investor Relations

Doug Kimmelman, Senior Partner of ECP, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kevin to ECP. We have known him for many years and he brings tremendous private equity and credit investor relations experience to our firm. We look forward to benefitting from his deep expertise in investor relations and fundraising and adding it to ECP's robust capabilities in these important areas."

Clayton added, "I am excited to join ECP, a firm I have respected for its energy industry expertise and success in investing in energy assets over the past 13 years. I am looking forward to working with this already strong team as we further strengthen our relationships with ECP's Limited Partners and help them achieve their investment goals."

Clayton brings more than 30 years of marketing, management, fundraising and investor relations experience to his new position. He founded the Marketing and Client Relations department at Oaktree Capital Management, LP in 1995 at the firm's inception, and managed and built the team into one of the most successful marketing and client relations teams in alternative investment management. Oaktree has over $100 billion in assets under management with more than 900 employees worldwide. He also served as a member of Oaktree's Board of Directors and was Supervising Principal of Oaktree's broker-dealer, OCM Investments, LLC, until his retirement from the firm in 2014. Prior to Oaktree, he worked for five years in the marketing and client relations area at Trust Company of the West and began his career at Chrysler Corporation.

Clayton most recently served as Interim President of Lehigh University in 2014-2015, and currently is Chair of Lehigh's Board of Trustees. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Aquicore, the energy efficiency management company. Clayton received his Bachelor of Arts in government from Lehigh, and a Masters of Business Administration from St. Joseph's University.

About Energy Capital Partners

Energy Capital Partners is a private equity and credit investment firm with over $19 billion in capital commitments. With offices in Short Hills, NJ, New York, NY, Houston, TX and San Diego, CA, Energy Capital Partners leverages its team's decades of energy industry experience and expertise in investing and managing energy infrastructure assets and businesses to serve its investors and portfolio companies. The firm focuses on investing in the traditional and renewable power generation, midstream oil and gas, electric transmission, environmental infrastructure and related energy services sectors of North America's energy infrastructure. For more information, visit www.ecpartners.com.

Contacts:

Paul Parshley Kimberly Kriger Energy Capital Partners KEKST (973) 671-6106 (212) 521-4800 pparshley@ecpartners.com kimberly.kriger@kekst.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-clayton-joins-energy-capital-partners-as-partner-and-head-of-investor-relations-300640077.html

SOURCE Energy Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.ecpartners.com

