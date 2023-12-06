KEVIN CONROY JOINS MUSIC DAILY AND AMERICAN WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT ADVISORY BOARD

News provided by

American Weekend Entertainment

06 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Renowned music, media, and technology leader Kevin Conroy Joins AWE Advisory Board Focused on the Growth of Music Daily's Audience Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Weekend Entertainment, an innovative creator platform that empowers Gen Z fans of pop culture to curate and distribute authentic multimedia content, today announced the appointment of transformative music, media and technology entrepreneur, Kevin Conroy, to its advisory board. Conroy has collaborated with some of the world's largest media companies, including CBS, FOX, Bertelsmann, AOL, Univision, and MGM.

"We are honored and yet humbled to have Kevin join our intrepid team," said Mel Adler, CEO of American Weekend Entertainment. "His vast knowledge, experience, and deep industry connections will greatly benefit the emerging artists that Music Daily uncovers and the fans that want to discover them." 

As CEO of ConroyCo Ventures, Kevin also serves as an advisor to Madison Dearborn Partners focusing on technology, media, and telecom (TMT). He is also a board member, advisor and/or investor for an array of companies, creating enterprise value and accelerating growth with a focus on early stage and high-growth new companies.

"Given the vast and ever-increasing amount of music and entertainment content available to today's consumers, the mission of Music Daily is more important than ever, embracing innovation, empowering creativity, and providing a voice that connects creators and fans," said Kevin Conroy. 

About Music Daily and American Weekend Entertainment, Inc.
Music Daily is a multimedia audience network driven by Generation Z creators and storytellers. Its mission is to provide an authentic creative outlet and voice that entertains, informs, and unites fans on every platform and screen including online, mobile, linear television, live events, social and audio channels.

Music Daily is a registered trademark and unit of American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. Founded by seasoned entertainment and media professionals, AWE leverages standard college recruiting with advanced AI technology to identify and mentor pop culture talent in producing a new form of user-generated content which transcends traditional boundaries, enabling omnichannel distribution that resonates with a worldwide audience.

Visit Music Daily https://musicdaily.com and our corporate site https://aweinc.tv to learn more. 

For More Information:
American Weekend Entertainment, Inc. 
Alan Wallace 
+1.917.524.7440 
[email protected]

SOURCE American Weekend Entertainment

