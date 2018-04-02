Kevin has a broad range of experience and has spent more than 23 years serving private and public companies in the technology, manufacturing, distribution, real estate, private equity and service industries. He has worked with established and growing companies throughout Southern California and his core expertise is in serving middle market businesses and their owners.

Kevin began his career at Arthur Andersen in 1994 and since 2005 has been a partner at local and national firms. He has developed expertise in financial accounting, corporate acquisitions and divestitures, private equity and debt financing transactions and internal control optimization. Kevin has a proven record of providing outstanding results to his clients.

Kevin is an award-winning professional. In 2017 he was recognized in a select group for The San Fernando Valley Business Journal's Trusted Advisor Award. He has also been certified by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations (COSO) for expertise in Internal Control.

Kevin is extremely active in his local community. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the College of the Canyons Foundation as the Audit Committee Chair. The institution is the fastest growing community college in California and serves 31,000 students each year at its Valencia and Canyon Country sites as well as through its online facilities. Kevin is also the Chief Financial Officer and is on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Contact: Los Angeles Consulting Group, 310-916-9231

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-d-holmes-assumes-role-as-audit-and-assurance-practice-leader-at-martini-iosue--akpovi-llp-300622852.html

SOURCE Martini Iosue & Akpovi