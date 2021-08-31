Kevin Dalton Joins Cumulus Data as Chief Data Center Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Data ("Cumulus"), a Subsidiary of Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen"), today announced that it has appointed Kevin Dalton to the role of chief data center officer. In this newly created role, Dalton will lead the design, construction and operation of Cumulus Data centers and support technical customer sales efforts. Mr. Dalton will report to Alex Hernandez, CEO of Cumulus Data and President of Talen. Dalton joins Cumulus with over 30 years of experience in building data centers and will focus initially on delivering Cumulus Data's flagship digital campus outside Berwick, Pennsylvania, which will be powered via direct interconnect to Talen's carbon-free Susquehanna nuclear generation facility. The first data center is expected to be commercially available for lease in the second half of 2022.

"Kevin's vast experience in developing 1,000 MW of data center capacity, which equates to approximately $10 billion of capex across over 75 data centers globally complements the strength of our team and will ensure Cumulus delivers a high-quality product to our customers," said Alex Hernandez Cumulus Chief Executive Officer and Talen President. "The combination of our low-cost, reliable, and carbon-free energy enables Cumulus Data to offer the lowest total cost of ownership together with ESG benefits to cloud, AI, and data center clients globally. Additionally, Cumulus offers customers the ability to supplement its carbon-free offering with 400 Megawatts of new solar generation capacity under development in Pennsylvania," Hernandez continued.

Talen announced that it has broken ground on the Cumulus digital campus following the recent passage of Pennsylvania's Digital Infrastructure Legislation, House Bill 952, which provides state sales and use tax exemption for data center investment in the Commonwealth. The first Cumulus data center is being constructed on land adjacent Talen's Susquehanna nuclear generating facility, located outside Berwick, Pa. The Cumulus Data digital campus will provide up to one Gigawatt of carbon-free, low-cost, reliable energy generated by Susquehanna's dual units to power the campus, including 475 Megawatts for hyperscale data center clients and 300 Megawatts for other digital infrastructure applications.

The Cumulus Data digital infrastructure investment will create family-sustaining jobs, technology training, and other economic benefits including tax revenue and increased consumption of local goods and services to both the Commonwealth and surrounding community. The Cumulus Data investment and digital campus is a tangible expression of Talen's Force for Good strategy to invest in and support the communities in which it operates.

Prior to joining Cumulus, Dalton served as senior vice president of design and construction for NTT Global Data Centers, where he led global data center design and supply chain functions. Prior to joining NTT Global Data Centers, Dalton spent 12 years at Digital Realty, a global leader in data center, colocation and integration strategies, in technical and senior management roles, including seven years as vice president of engineering, leading teams of engineers to deliver data center solutions for customers around the world. Previously, he spent 10 years at MGE UPS Systems, a world leader in uninterrupted power supply systems, and nine years at McClier Corporation, now AECOM, a design-build firm. Dalton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago.

"I am pleased to join Cumulus Data in this new role, and look forward to working with the team to both design and construct our flagship campus as we lead the clean energy and digital infrastructure transition," Dalton said. "I look forward to working with Alex and the team to construct world-class facilities for the campus' tenants, create a template for future expansion and provide significant opportunities for the communities in which we operate."

About Cumulus Data

Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of Talen, is developing a 475 Megawatt hyperscale data center campus located outside Berwick, Pa., with the potential to expand operations to other sites across the United States. The flagship Susquehanna campus will be powered by >1 Gigawatt of ultra-reliable, carbon-free, 24x7 nuclear power with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud data center customers in the United States. Cumulus also offers customers the ability to supplement its carbon-free offering with 400 Megawatts of new solar generation capacity under development. Cumulus Data has broken ground on its digital campus and anticipates having its first data center available for lease in the second half 2022. For more information, visit: https://cumulusinfra.com/

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen, through its subsidiary Talen Energy Supply, LLC, is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana. Talen is also developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint with a goal of leading the clean energy and digital infrastructure transition and being a Force for Good for its people and communities along the way. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

