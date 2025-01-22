Kevin DeMeritt Emphasizes Consumer Protection in Gold Investment at BBB Panel

News provided by

Lear Capital

Jan 22, 2025, 09:56 ET

Lear Capital Founder Shares Industry Expertise and Investment Guidance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital, recently participated in the Better Business Bureau's panel discussion "Buying and Selling Gold: What Every Consumer Needs To Know." The event, hosted at Beverly Hills City Hall and moderated by business journalist Frank Mottek, provided essential guidance for precious metals investors.

"The first thing would be to get educated," DeMeritt emphasized during the panel. "There is a lot of free information, very educational material. You need to get that first, and then once you understand what your objectives are and read through and get educated, then you can make an intelligent and informed decision on the type of metals that would be best for you. We're not financial planners, we're not tax advisers, so people really have to do their due diligence to make sure they're making the right moves." DeMeritt also highlighted Lear Capital's commitment to consumer protection, including a recent collaboration with the FBI that helped prevent a $13 million gold scam targeting elderly investors.

"You have to work with somebody reputable," he stressed. "You know the guys who just started yesterday don't want to hear that, but it's true: If you've been around that long, then the quality of coin coming through, you have your quality standards, you have somebody looking at those bars, making sure the quality …is there."

The discussion also addressed emerging market trends, particularly the growing industrial demand for silver before DeMeritt concluded by reinforcing Lear Capital's dedication to investor education.

"Consumers need to get educated," he reiterated. "If they get educated, then they're going to make a decision that they can live with. If the precious metal goes down, if it goes up, at least they know where they started."

About Lear Capital
Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions for investors. With a commitment to transparency and customer education, Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, and other precious metals into their long-term financial strategies.

For more information or to download the silver market report, visit https://www.learcapital.com/ or contact one of the firm's knowledgeable representatives at 800-576-9355.

SOURCE Lear Capital

