Kevin Erickson Named Chief People & Diversity Officer of Incora

Incora is a leading provider of innovative supply chain solutions to aerospace and defense, as well as automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical, and other industries. It provides a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions – including inventory management, Just-in-Time (JIT), Chemical Management Services (CMS), kitting, and 3PL / 4PL services. Incora is dedicated to understanding customer needs and providing innovative new products, services and customized solutions that deliver on its promise of reducing complexity and increasing reliability for customers. It has a global footprint with 60+ locations across 18 countries.

Kevin Erickson commented: "I am excited to lead the talented team at Incora on our growth trajectory to become the world's leading, most innovative provider of integrated supply chain solutions. It is through our people that we will achieve our customers' trust to reduce complexity in their business and enable their mission-critical work. I am looking forward to the journey."

Prior to joining Incora, Erickson served as the chief human resources officer at Signature Aviation plc (formerly BBA Aviation plc) where he was responsible for transforming separate HR functions into one with strong shared service centers, centers of excellence, improved strategic business partnership and significant process improvement.

Before joining Signature, Erickson held several executive roles at Ingersoll Rand, including vice president HR for Club Car, vice president HR for Global Integrated Supply Chain, and vice president HR for Trane Commercial Systems. While at Ingersoll Rand, he successfully led the organization through many change programs, developed strategic workforce plans for key growth initiatives and served as a trusted advisor on cultural transformations. He held similar roles at Elementis plc, a UK-based chemical company, as well as GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceuticals.

About Incora

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into its customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, please visit incora.com.

SOURCE Incora

Related Links

https://www.incora.com/

