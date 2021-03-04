Kevin Frederick Returns to Mohr Partners to Focus on Enterprise Sales and Talent Acquisition

"I am thrilled to be back at Mohr Partners and look forward to working closely with our market leaders and corporate department heads to drive growth through client development and recruitment across the entire firm," stated Frederick.

Sohail Hamirani, Controller & Head of Client Lease Accounting Services, commented, "Kevin's extensive knowledge of the commercial real estate industry and Mohr Partners best-in-class client service platform makes him the ideal professional to lead our enterprise sales & talent acquisition."

Frederick will be based in Mohr Partners Global Headquarters in Dallas.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

