Kevin Fretz named BBVA USA Director of Franchise Finance

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA announced today that it has promoted Kevin Fretz to the position of BBVA USA Director of Franchise Finance.

Fretz will be tasked with managing the bank's franchise finance division, helping clients throughout the customer journey of obtaining, operating and maintaining their franchise. He boasts more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry in various roles.

"Kevin's diverse background in banking will help elevate our team's capabilities in various areas," said BBVA USA Chief Operating Officer Rafael Bustillo. "His leadership is just one of the many admirable qualities he possesses, and we know his team will provide solid results not only for the bank, but for the numerous restaurant operators we serve across the country."

Fretz began his career as a commercial underwriter, and has since held various roles including risk manager, regional credit team leader, and relationship manager. He joined BBVA USA in 2017, working as the bank's franchise champion for local commercial bankers across the bank's footprint.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Arizona State University.

The BBVA USA Franchise Finance team is a national platform, teamed with seasoned bankers who finance in the 48 contiguous states, including the bank's physical seven-state footprint. The bank also employs a local delivery model for smaller operators, wherein local bankers, who are shadowed by an industry champion within the franchise finance team, provide local relationship management. Those champions help structure transactions and bring industry expertise to light.

Click here for more information on the bank's franchise products and services. For interested franchisees, click here for an article on some of the top U.S. franchises and their requirements to start an operation.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

