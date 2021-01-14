Kevin G. Redcay, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MYERSTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin G. Redcay, RN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nurse in the field of Nursing and acknowledgment of his professional excellence as a Registered Nurse with Penn State Health.

Penn State Health, a non-profit health, research, and academic institute, is devoted to providing preventative services, primary care, diagnostic services, acute care, and rehabilitation services to the residents of Dauphin County and surrounding communities. The medical professionals demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

As a seasoned and distinguished registered nurse, Mr. Redcay has accrued 31 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his field. He joined the staff at Penn State Health in 2019, and currently serves patients at the pain management clinic within Penn State Health, and offers a repertoire of expertise in moderate sedation. There, he also oversees medical histories and works with interdisciplinary care.

To stay up-to-date with the latest developments in his field, Mr. Redcay maintains active affiliations and memberships with professional organizations including the American Association of Moderate Sedation Nurses and the International Nurses Association.

In preparation for his career, Mr. Redcay earned his nursing degree from the Brandywine School of Nursing in Coatesville, Pennsylvania in 2004.

When he is not working at Penn State, Mr. Redcay serves as a volunteer firefighter. He has volunteered for 20 years in various departments in Lancaster County Pennsylvania.

For further information, please visit https://www.pennstatehealth.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

