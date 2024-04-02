Kevin Guest Says This Spring Cultivate a Growth Mindset: The Essential Soft Skill for Business Success in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the business world evolves at an unprecedented rate, the need for individuals who possess a robust growth mindset has never been more critical. Recent findings underscore that companies fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptability outperform their competitors significantly.

"A growth mindset, the belief that talents and abilities can be developed through hard work, good strategies, and input from others, stands as a cornerstone for innovation and resilience in today's ever-competitive market," said Kevin Guest, executive chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) and bestselling author. "With spring as a time for renewal and growth, it serves as the perfect backdrop to highlight the importance of nurturing a growth mindset in the business realm."

Carol Dweck, a renowned psychologist and author of the book, Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, said it best: "In a growth mindset, challenges are extended invitations to learn."

Business leaders who exemplify a growth mindset are those who are not afraid to take risks, experiment with new ideas, and adapt to changing market conditions. They approach problems with a blend of creativity and pragmatism, viewing obstacles not as barriers but as opportunities to learn and evolve.

"The good news is that a growth mindset can be developed," said Guest. "Here are a few tips:

Reframe challenges: View challenges as opportunities to learn and grow;

Focus on effort: Believe that your abilities can improve with effort and practice;

Celebrate learning: Embrace a passion for lifelong learning;

Seek feedback: Actively seek feedback from others and use it to improve; and

Foster a supportive environment: Encourage risk-taking and celebrate effort over mere outcomes."

After an embarrassing experience presenting a proposal to a major retailer in Texas decades ago, Guest and his then-business partner could have felt like failures. Instead, they channeled their experience into fuel for their ambitions, propelling them toward success.

"During our long layover in the Denver airport flying home, we wrote a business plan on the back of about 20 napkins," Guest wrote in his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "This laid the groundwork for our highly successful video production company in the years ahead. Yes, we had been humiliated, but we didn't let the experience break us. Shawn and I still laugh whenever we talk about that experience. Our belief in ourselves and our growth mindset made all the difference."

All proceeds for All the Right Reasons go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals. For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of effective communication in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. Visit USANA.com to learn more.

