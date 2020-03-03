Kevin Harrington - Shark Tank Fame - Joins Cicero Transact Business Platform as a Co-Founder

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Harrington has partnered with Cicero Transact Business Platform ("Platform") as a Co-founder of the Platform. Cicero Transact business platform is an invitation-only online community dedicated to forging strategic business alliances.

"Kevin Harrington has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurs and navigating successful business ventures beyond all expectations. His extensive experience in marketing, distribution, and investing will have a huge influence on Cicero's business platform and will be a great benefit to all members of the Platform," says Michael Woloshin, Founder of Cicero Transact.

Steve Mandell, an attorney, also joins Cicero business platform as a Co-Founder. Steve has been involved with thousands of transactions in sports and entertainment, licensing, business development, digital branding and marketing, and has represented some of the most iconic celebrities in the world. "The Cicero business platform will help Kevin and I execute deals for years to come," says Steve.

Kevin intends to work with Cicero Transact's platform to expand its business membership to include investors, family offices, and C-level executives for the purpose of creating deal flow. "I look forward to joining forces and working smarter by utilizing one centralized platform to transact business. As an entrepreneur with a proven track record, supporting the membership to seize opportunities for growth and empowering them to succeed are my main goals" says Kevin.

Michael Woloshin is a highly skilled, entrepreneurial-minded leader with decades of experience in technology, business development, marketing and brand building. Michael is also Co-Founder of Recruiter.com.

About the Cicero Transact Business Platform

The Cicero Transact Business Platform is an invitation-only, online community dedicated to forging strategic business alliances. Members gain an inside look at startups, entrepreneurs, and companies seeking support to enhance and execute their business models.

About Kevin Harrington

An original "shark" on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization.

His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires.

