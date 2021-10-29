Kevin Harrington has amicably resolved a complaint filed against him involving InventureX

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plaintiffs of InventureX have amicably resolved this matter with Kevin Harrington. Mr. Harrington has denied liability from the beginning and has further offered his assistance to the Plaintiffs. Mr. Harrington has supported, and will continue to support, the endeavors of entrepreneurs.

For any questions, they can reach out to Kevin Harrington's Attorney, Steve Mandell, or Plaintiffs' attorney Tre Lovell.

SOURCE Steve Mandell