Kevin Harrington, Inventor of the Infomercial Interviewed Wealth Advisor Marilyn Suey, CFP® AIF ®, CPFA™

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Harrington, an Original Shark on ABC TV's "Shark Tank" and the inventor of the Infomercial, interviewed Marilyn Suey, Principal and CEO at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors. This interview discusses 7 key tips for entrepreneurs on success and impact. And touch upon Marilyn's motivation for bringing her clients holistic and tailored financial advice to meet them where they are in life.

"This is a rare opportunity to connect with wisdom from Kevin Harrington. He will share his successes and how he built his multi-million-dollar business from the ground up. Plus, he will share how he thinks about wealth and the best ways to preserve your hard-earned assets," said Ms. Suey, author of "36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women: Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth, Your Worth." "Kevin understands the unique pressures entrepreneurs and innovative business leaders face, as well as the restless spirit within that keeps entrepreneurs striving to be, do, and have more."

Go here for the full interview.

About The Diamond Group

The Diamond Group is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow, and for life. They follow a disciplined planning system, "Your Prosperity Blueprint Process", that enables clients to design their customized plan which will guide them as they travel on the road toward financial independence.

Their clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with them, using our Prosperity Blueprint Process, they collaborate and support their clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply.

Your Prosperity Blueprint includes, your overall plan, a wealth accumulation strategy and tactics; wealth protection strategy and tactics and a wealth preservation strategy and tactics that serve you and your family. We collaborate with you every step of your journey to keep you on the road toward financial independence.

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is a private wealth management firm providing independent boutique service with a clearly defined dynamic planning process that seeks to grow and protect wealth. Based in San Francisco, serving clients nationwide, we are dedicated to helping select individuals, business owners, and non-profits manage and distribute their wealth.

About Marilyn Suey , CFP®, AIF ®, CPFA ™

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification mark CFP®, in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Marilyn Suey is a Registered Representative with, and Securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC a Registered Investment Advisor. Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981

For information, go to http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/.

About Kevin Harrington

For more than 30 years, Kevin Harrington has empowered entrepreneurs and innovative business leaders to turn dreams into mind-boggling reality.

He is an original "shark" on the hit TV show 'Shark Tank,' the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization

His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires.

Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

For more information, go to https://kevinharrington.tv.

Contact

Marilyn Suey

[email protected]

925-219-0080

