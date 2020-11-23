Kevin Hart joins Brüush launching an exciting partnership

"We couldn't dream of a better partner than Kevin." said Aneil Manhas, Founder and CEO of Brüush. "We believe the brand's stories are best told through smiles and Kevin makes people smile like no other. He is genuinely invested in our brand and together we will accelerate its potential. He is completely aligned with our mission to disrupt the oral care industry in North America - we are excited and humbled to bring him aboard as a strategic investor and partner."

Launched in 2019, Brüush has experienced an exciting and notable expansion, building a legion of happy and satisfied users through a best in class product and design, and earnest, fresh marketing strategies. The long-term alignment with Hart will inject a powerful boost for brand recognition in an authentic and compelling way.

"I loved Brüush from the first time I tried it," said Hart. "Our partnership makes a lot of sense given we both are obsessed with smiles, everything about it feels natural and authentic. Aneil and the team encouraged me to lean into my style of humor through the creative. Together, we are going to take Brüush to the next level of growth and break some of the norms of the category while we are at it."

As North American shoppers ready themselves for the kick-off of the holiday shopping season, Kevin Hart's first foray with the brand will animate the unexpectedly perfect gift of the Brüush electric toothbrush. The digital-first campaign kicks off with two spots launching today - this comical, episodic campaign is geared to rapidly expand brand awareness across North America.

The holiday spot, which can be viewed here, is the first of many to be rolled out featuring Hart into 2021. As the first outward activation of the partnership, this campaign was developed to shake up the biennial oral care category and ultimately, make people laugh out loud with the world's funniest man. Brüush has all the right ingredients of a modern consumer brand – and Kevin Hart will act as the lightning bolt of hilarity to break through with this creative.

The product was designed to deliver on its promises - giving people their healthiest, cleanest teeth. Brüush developed the product with three core priorities in mind: top-of-the-line technology, an easy brush head refill plan and a sleek, countertop-friendly design. Brüush is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content – where people, with all their individuality, quirks and smiles, are celebrated.

About Brüush:

Launched in 2019, Brüush sells premium electric toothbrushes with top-of-the-line technology and luxury look and feel to consumers in North America. The company's direct-to-consumer, subscription-based business model provides an easy brush head refill plan, ensuring consumers are able to easily maintain a high level of oral health. For more information, please visit bruush.com and follow @BRUUSH social media for updates.

SOURCE Bruush Oral Care Inc.