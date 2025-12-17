Kevin Hart Joins High Stakes Poker: Season 15 Premieres Tuesday, December 23, 2025, on PokerGO®

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO® is excited to announce the return of High Stakes Poker for its milestone 15th season, highlighted by the long-awaited debut of global superstar Kevin Hart. One of entertainment's biggest names now steps onto poker's biggest stage, bringing his trademark energy and competitive fire to the most iconic cash game in the world.

High Stakes Poker Season 15 drops December 23 on PokerGO High Stakes Poker Season 15 drops December 23 on PokerGO

Hart headlines a stacked Season 15 roster that includes legendary showman Antonio Esfandiari, Hollywood favorite Jennifer Tilly, high-stakes crusher Andrew Robl, rising force Sam Kiki, and relentless fan favorite Nik "Airball" Arcot.

All season long, viewers can expect nonstop fireworks across stakes of $200/$400 to $500/$1,000 no-limit Texas hold'em.

Season 15 of High Stakes Poker will once again feature AJ Benza and Nick Schulman in the commentary booth, bringing their signature blend of insight, storytelling, and dry wit to every episode.

New episodes will be available starting Tuesday, December 23, 2025, on PokerGO, giving poker fans around the world a front-row seat as Hart dives into the deep end against some of the toughest and most entertaining players in the game. Plus, every past season of High Stakes Poker is also available on demand on the PokerGO platform , alongside select highlights on the PokerGO YouTube channel .

For nearly two decades, High Stakes Poker has defined what televised cash games should be, with real money, real stakes, real personalities, and real tension. Season 15 pushes the show's legacy forward with one of the most electric casts in High Stakes Poker history.

