Kevin Hart Launches Hartfelt: Premium Freeze-Dried Dog Food Brand Made With Whole Food Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved comedian, actor, entrepreneur, and passionate dog dad Kevin Hart has officially entered the pet care industry with the launch of Hartfelt™ , a premium pet food brand designed to give dogs the same quality of nutrition humans expect for their families.

Hartfelt is a premium pet nutrition brand founded by comedian and actor Kevin Hart with a mission to transform the way people care for their dogs.

The brand concept was born from Hart's deep love for dogs and his frustration with the way most commercial dog foods are produced, often packed with fillers, harsh chemicals, and overly processed "meat meals" that strip away vital nutrients. After realizing many pet owners unknowingly settle for these low-quality options, Hart made it his mission to help people support their pets as family.

"My dogs are more than pets, they're family. And just like any pet parent, I want to give my dogs the best. When I realized how many dog foods were packed with fillers and fake ingredients, it honestly frustrated me," says comedian and dog lover Kevin Hart. "Our pets deserve real, nourishing food that helps them live long, happy, healthy lives by our side. That's why I created Hartfelt, so every pet parent can feel good knowing they're feeding their dogs the same quality of nutrition they'd want for the rest of their family."

Hartfelt combines real ingredients and canine superfoods in expert-backed formulas to ensure adult dogs can enjoy strong muscles, healthy digestion, shiny coats, and a vibrant life by their owner's side.

Kevin Hart's Hartfelt Dog Food Brand Launches With the Following Premium Products:

Hartfelt Angus Beef Recipe: Nutrition-Packed Premium Dog Food

Hartfelt's Angus Beef Recipe is the brand's flagship product, combining 100% Angus beef and nutrient-rich organ meats with Hartfelt's signature Dual Blend Formula:

Healthy Aging Antioxidant Blend: Tart cherry, broccoli, beet root, and cranberry to support immune function and long-term vitality.

Nourishing Omega Blend: Salmon, whitefish, and flaxseed to promote joint health, silky fur, and glowing skin.

This freeze-dried raw formula helps ensure dogs receive maximum nutrition in every bite.

Hartfelt Single-Ingredient Treats: 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver

Hartfelt's nutrient-dense dog treats are made from just one ingredient: freeze-dried raw beef liver. These protein-packed snacks are free of fillers and preservatives, making them a guilt-free way to support your dog's muscle health and overall wellness.

Perfect as a training tool or daily reward, these healthy dog treats are designed to make tails wag while fueling canine vitality.

Hartfelt Mobility Relief Chews: Joint-Supporting Supplements for Dogs

As dogs age, joint discomfort can limit their mobility and quality of life. Hartfelt's Mobility Relief Soft Chews are formulated with turmeric, bovine collagen, and glucosamine HCL — powerhouse ingredients that support hip and joint health, mobility, and comfort.

Turmeric Root: Legendary antioxidant for healthy joints and reduced inflammation

Bovine Collagen: Supports strong connective tissues, skin health, and flexibility

Glucosamine HCL: Essential for maintaining joint function and youthful energy

These tasty chews make it easy to support active, happy dogs — whether they're enjoying long walks, playing fetch, or climbing stairs with ease.

Healthy Dog Food Made From Clean Ingredients

Developed in partnership with leading animal nutrition experts, Hartfelt is designed to help adult dogs thrive, supporting strong muscles, healthy digestion, a shiny coat, and lasting vitality. Every Hartfelt formula is crafted with canine nutrition in mind, featuring whole foods like 100% angus beef, wild salmon, organ meats, broccoli, carrots, tart cherries, beets, and cranberries. Unlike many commercial dog foods, Hartfelt recipes are freeze-dried raw to lock in nutrients, flavor, and freshness. Each recipe is designed to support:

Strong muscles with premium proteins like beef, salmon, and whitefish

Healthy digestion with fiber-rich fruits and vegetables

Soothed skin and soft fur with omega-rich blends of salmon, flaxseed, and whitefish

Immune health and vitality with antioxidant-packed superfoods

With no fillers, no artificial flavors, and no "meat meals," Hartfelt dog food makes it easy for pet parents to nourish their dogs with real, recognizable ingredients.

About Hartfelt

Hartfelt is a premium pet nutrition brand founded by comedian and actor Kevin Hart with a mission to transform the way people care for their dogs. Every Hartfelt formula — from nutrient-rich dog food and wholesome single-ingredient treats to powerful health-supporting supplements — is crafted with real superfood ingredients and designed to support lifelong health. Hartfelt delivers honest, high-quality nutrition that helps dogs live strong, playful, and vibrant lives. For more information, visit hartfelt.com or @hartfeltpets on Instagram.

About Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is a globally recognized comedian, actor, and entrepreneur known for his blockbuster films, including Secret Life of Pets, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ride Along, and Central Intelligence, as well as his sold-out comedy tours and hit stand-up specials.

Beyond the stage and screen, Hart has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur, with ventures spanning fitness, media, and consumer products. His latest passion project, Hartfelt, brings his trademark dedication and authenticity to the world of pet care. Developed in partnership with leading animal nutrition experts, Hartfelt is designed to help dogs thrive, supporting strong muscles, healthy digestion, a shiny coat, and lasting vitality. With Hartfelt, Kevin Hart extends his commitment to the wellness of our four-legged companions who bring so much heart to our lives. Hart lives in Los Angeles with his wife Eniko, four children, and two dogs, Rambo and Rio. For the latest Kevin Hart news, visit @kevinhart4real on Instagram.

