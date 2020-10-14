Kevin Hart Named Creative Director of Hydrow

"Hydrow has successfully kicked in-home fitness up a notch with its incredible experience," said Kevin Hart. "Far from a boring workout, I'm dripping in sweat within minutes and use more muscles in less time compared to other machines. Hydrow is next level and I'm proud to be a part of a brand that is positioned to revolutionize the connected fitness industry."

As Creative Director, Hart will use his massive influence, passion for fitness and out of the box thinking to support Hydrow across a variety of platforms, including content, advertising and social media. He will also host a monthly row for Hydrow members where he'll workout and personally engage with the community. Users will see him on the leaderboard under "HustleHart" and also hear him during these monthly rows. Known for his explosive sense of humor, Hart will provide fun and outrageous commentary throughout the workout.

"Kevin Hart brings a dynamic approach to Hydrow, and we can't wait to tap into his innovative ideas as we continue to expand our brand," said Bruce Smith, Founder & CEO of Hydrow. "Rowing has a reputation of being an elitist sport, however, our goal is to shatter that mindset and make it accessible for everyone. We're looking forward to working alongside Mr. Hart to evolve the perception."

With instruction from world-class athletes streaming live on the water in cities such as Miami, London, San Francisco and more, Hydrow brings the experience of on-water rowing straight to members' homes with its patented, Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR). In addition to its rowing workouts that engage 86% of the body's muscles - nearly double the muscles used in cardio and running - Hydrow offers a massive library of classes including yoga, pilates, functional movement and strength training.

For more information and updates on Hydrow, visit http://hydrow.com .

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's muscles compared to 44% with cycling, while the on-the-mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full body workout.

About Kevin Hart

Emmy nominated producer, Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office. Hart can most recently be seen starring in Quibi's "Die Hart," the first production of its kind created through his digital network, Laugh Out Loud, and Executive Produced through his production company, Hartbeat Productions. "Die Hart" follows Kevin as he plays a fictionalized version of himself on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime. He is currently in production filming Sony's action-comedy, The Man From Toronto, which he is starring in alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. Hart recently wrapped production on his new film, Fatherhood, a movie which he is starring in and also producing through his Hartbeat Productions. Based on the best-selling book, Two Kisses for Maddy , Fatherhood tells the story of a single dad navigating parenthood after his wife unexpectedly dies a day after giving birth and is slated to release April 2, 2021. In December 2019, Hart's Emmy nominated Docu-series, "Don't F**k This Up," was released on Netflix. The intimate and honest 6-part series follows Hart's life over the previous year, giving viewers an inside look to the events that shaped his life. Hart was most recently seen in theatres as he returned to the world of Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, Karen Gillian and Awkwafina in the sequel to Sony's highly successful reboot of the beloved Jumanji franchise, Jumanji: The Next Level, which crossed $800 million in global revenue. Earlier in 2019, Hart reprised his role as the white-haired rabbit, "Snowball," in Universal's The Secret Life of Pets 2 which hit theaters on June 7, 2019. Before that, Hart starred in STX Entertainment's The Upside alongside Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman. In 2018, Hart co-wrote, produced, and starred in Universal's Night School, all under Hartbeat Productions. In 2017, Hart starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, his highest grossing movie to date. He recently wrapped his global live standup comedy tour, "The Irresponsible Tour," which was also released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019. Hart's last tour, "What Now," grossed over $100 million worldwide and culminated in a performance to a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia's NFL stadium. Hart's previous credits include: Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets, and the Ride Along films. Kevin's memoir, I Can't Make This Up , debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Seller list and remained on the Top 10 Print Hardcover Bestsellers List for ten weeks straight. Hart's digital network, the Laugh Out Loud Network, serves as a platform for emerging comedians and is home to two premium series which both feature Kevin - "What the Fit?" and "Cold as Balls." In February 2018, Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96 premiered on SiriusXM, with Hart hosting alongside longtime friends and fellow comedians, The Plastic Cup Boyz. In April 2019, their featured talk show, "Straight From The Hart" became available on Pandora and now ranks as the #1 podcast across all genres. In 2020, Kevin entered into a partnership with Fabletics Men, actively guiding the brand's voice and vision. Additional brand endorsements include Chase J.P Morgan and Tommy John, where he is an investor & designer.

Contact:

Danielle Datre

(203) 444-7862

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrow

Related Links

http://hydrow.com

