KEVIN HART'S GRAN CORAMINO TEQUILA SEEKS HARDEST WORKING BARTENDERS FOR ITS "CORAMINO CUP" BARTENDER COMPETITION

The winner will be crowned the 2024 Gran Coramino Bartender Of The Year and earn $10,000 Cash

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gran Coramino® Tequila , the ultra-premium tequila founded by entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, is now accepting bartender submissions for its annual Coramino Cup in partnership with Chilled Magazine . The Coramino Cup is a one-of-a-kind competition for bartenders who excel at high-volume, high energy service to recognize the effort behind their craft.

(Chai Lee, reigning Gran Coramino Bartender of Year and winner of the 2023 Coramino Cup, with Kevin Hart)

"Gran Coramino was created to celebrate the hard work required for excellence, especially during the moments that no one sees," said Kevin Hart. "Bartenders embody the 'Hard Work Tastes Different' motto we live by – they work their asses off to make sure people have a good time and make it look easy."

The competition will feature a series of bartender challenges to test their hustle, accuracy, charisma, and overall presence, showcasing why they are the hardest working bartenders in the industry. The winner will earn $10,000 and be featured in Chilled Magazine. They will also spend a year bartending for Kevin Hart at Gran Coramino opportunities including red carpet events, live shows, exclusive parties, broadcast media, award shows, and more.

"Kevin and I share an entrepreneurial spirit for making tequila of the highest quality that gives back to other entrepreneurs who understand the rewards that come from hard work," said Juan Domingo Beckmann.

The Coramino Cup Finals will be held Labor Day Weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas where the 2024 Gran Coramino® Bartender of the Year will be chosen by Kevin Hart, alongside the judging panel from Chilled Magazine and other industry experts.

From now until June 23rd, bartenders across the U.S. can enter the initial selection process by answering a few questions and submitting an action photo that captures their personality behind the bar. Once the initial selection window closes, a panel of industry experts headed by Chilled Magazine, will select ten applicants to be semi-finalists. The semi-finalists will participate in competitions in their respective bars across the country, showing off their skills in front of their hometown crowd. Five bartenders will be chosen by a judging panel to advance to the final round. The sixth finalist will be selected by fans of Gran Coramino, who will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite bartender on social media throughout the semi-finals.

To enter the competition, head to chilledmagazine.com/coraminocup and follow along on Gran Coramino's Instagram @ grancoramino and www.grancoramino.com/bartenders .

ABOUT GRAN CORAMINO TEQUILA

Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. Launching first with Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino, the tequila is matured in Eastern European oak barrels, finished in California Cabernet wine casks, and slow-filtered for smooth flavor and crystal-clear color. The brand includes an Añejo expression, offering a silky-smooth tequila taste with a long and sweet cognac-laced finish. Gran Coramino donates $1 from every bottle sold to support the hard work of underrepresented entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Mexico. Gran Coramino® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Gran Coramino LLC. ©2024 Gran Coramino, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

