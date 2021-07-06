Kevin Hirzel Recognized As One of Michigan's Condo And Real Estate "Go To Lawyers" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly

DETROIT, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirzel Law, PLC is proud to announce that Managing Member, Kevin Hirzel, was selected by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as a "Go To Lawyer" in condo and real estate law.

Michigan Lawyers Weekly launched this program to honor leading lawyers in a particular field of law. According to Michigan Lawyers Weekly, those selected are:

Proficient in his or her field, well-versed in the nuances of the case law, statutes and regulations clients will encounter.

Experienced, with a record of success in many cases and/or transactions.

Lawyers to whom other lawyers make referrals because of his or her knowledge and accomplishments.

Lawyers who can think creatively and identify all options for a client.

Lawyers named when a friend needs legal help.

Lawyers you might call yourself if you need legal help in his or her field.

"I strive to be a go-to resource in condominium, HOA, and real estate law," said Hirzel. "This award would not have been possible without the great team that I work alongside on daily basis."

Hirzel Law, PLC has offices in Farmington and Traverse City while servicing clients throughout the State of Michigan. Mr. Hirzel focuses his practice on condominium law, homeowners association law, litigation, and real estate law. He has received numerous recognitions on a local and national level for the high level of representation that he provides to clients. Mr. Hirzel is a fellow in the College of Community Association Lawyers, a prestigious designation given to less than 175 attorneys in the country.

Mr. Hirzel has been recognized by various other publications and organizations throughout his career. He was named a Leading Lawyer in Michigan from 2018 to 2021 by Leading Lawyers Magazine, which is a distinction earned by fewer than 5% of all lawyers licensed in Michigan. He has been named a Michigan "Rising Star" in real estate law by Super Lawyers Magazine from 2013 to 2020, a designation is given to no more than 2.5% of the attorneys in Michigan each year. Hirzel Law, PLC was also recognized as the Best Law Firm in the Detroit Free Press "Best of the Best" Awards in 2020.

Hirzel Law, PLC is an award-winning law firm with offices in Farmington and Traverse City, Michigan that represents condominium associations, homeowners associations, and summer resorts. The firm also represents individual and corporate clients in various condominium, HOA, and real estate matters.

