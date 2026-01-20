Kevin J. Maroni Elected Chair of National Geographic Society Board of Trustees

Chair Maroni and incoming Explorer trustee Fernando Trujillo have dedicated more than 20 years to advancing the Society's mission, and will leverage their expertise and institutional knowledge to advance the nonprofit's next era of impact

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Geographic Society announced the election of Kevin J. Maroni as chair of its board of trustees. Having served as a trustee for six years, including as co-vice chair since December 2024, and as a recognized leader in the private equity industry, Maroni brings an invaluable combination of investment expertise and a deep commitment to the Society's mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Maroni assumes this important leadership role as the Society enters its next phase of strategic growth and innovation, including the opening of the National Geographic Museum of Exploration this summer.

(Left) Kevin J. Maroni, chair of the National Geographic Society Board of Trustees (Right) Fernando Trujillo, National Geographic Explorer and the Board’s Explorer Trustee. Photo credit: Mark Thiessen/National Geographic

"We are entering a truly historic year for the Society: one that calls for leaders who can meet the scale of our ambition and continue accelerating our mission by elevating the work of our Explorers on a global stage," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "Kevin embodies that kind of leadership. With his strategic thinking and dedication to our mission, Kevin will build on a legacy of audacious leadership and help guide the Society into a new era of impact."

The Society also welcomed National Geographic Explorer Fernando Trujillo as the board's next Explorer trustee. Trujillo is the third Explorer to serve in this role, established in 2022 to ensure the perspectives of the Society's global community of Explorers were represented at the highest levels of governance. Today, the Society provides funding and support to thousands of National Geographic Explorers — exceptional changemakers in the fields of science, conservation, education and storytelling — in more than 140 countries to advance the nonprofit's mission.

"Fernando is a visionary who has worked hand in hand with local communities and governments across South America to protect endangered aquatic wildlife and vital ecosystems in the Amazon," said Tiefenthaler. "A true collaborator and trusted leader, Fernando will be a powerful voice for our community of Explorers. We are honored to welcome him as our next Explorer trustee."

Maroni becomes the eighth board chair in the Society's 138-year history.

"After six years as a trustee, I am most inspired by the board's deep commitment to advancing the Society's mission and increasing our impact," said Maroni. "As chair, I am honored to advance that perspective, collaborating with my fellow trustees, the Society's leadership and our exceptional community of Explorers to ensure this iconic organization remains trusted, inspiring and well-positioned for its next chapter."

Maroni joined the board of trustees in March 2019. During his tenure, he has chaired both the strategy and finance committees and, most recently, served as co-vice chair alongside Katherine Bradley. Maroni was previously a board member of National Geographic Partners, the joint venture between the Society and The Walt Disney Company. A distinguished leader with years of experience building and scaling investment firms, Maroni is currently managing partner of Maxply Capital Management, LLC, a partnership focused on long-term investments for private and public companies. Previously, he was a founding principal and senior managing director at Spectrum Equity, a leading private equity firm specializing in growth capital for innovative software and information services companies. Maroni has also worked in corporate development at Time Warner and was an analyst at Harvard Management Company.

Maroni assumes his new role with a notable record of philanthropic service and leadership, particularly within the nonprofit and education sectors. He is a member of the President's Board of Advisors at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital, where he served on the executive committee for the most recent $4 billion capital campaign. Previously, Maroni was also a trustee of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, where he served on the executive committee and as treasurer; vice chair of the HBS Fund at the Harvard Business School; a trustee of the University of Virginia College Foundation; a trustee of Noble and Greenough School; and board chair and trustee of the Park School.

Newly elected Explorer trustee Fernando Trujillo is an aquatic ecologist who has dedicated more than 35 years to researching and developing conservation strategies for the Amazonian pink river dolphins and other aquatic species, such as manatees and otters. Trujillo and his team, collaborating closely with fishermen and local communities, are tracking the dolphins' migratory patterns and evaluating mercury contamination in their diets to gauge the overall health of Amazonian rivers. As a lead Explorer for the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, Trujillo has raised global awareness of the dolphins' endangered status and the urgent need to protect freshwater ecosystems, including helping spearhead the signing of a first-of-its-kind global declaration for the protection of river dolphins in 2023. Over the last decade, he has also worked actively with governments across South America to protect the Amazon region, particularly its wetlands and associated species. In recognition of his leadership and critical impact, the Society named Trujillo the 2024 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year .

"The National Geographic Society has stood with my colleagues and me in the Amazon for years, a partnership that has always been rooted in collaboration," said Trujillo. "This role is an incredible honor and opportunity to listen, contribute and work together, so Explorers' experiences and voices help guide how the Society moves forward."

Maroni succeeds Jean Case, who served for 15 years on the board of trustees, including a decade as its chair. A philanthropist and pioneer in impact investing, Case was the first woman to hold the position in the Society's history.

Trujillo follows National Geographic Explorer and filmmaker Sandesh V. Kadur, who recently concluded his two-year term, and the Society's inaugural Explorer trustee, ecologist Paula Kahumbu.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

