Kevin K. Brown, MD, Named Chair of the Department of Medicine at National Jewish Health

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned pulmonologist Kevin K. Brown, MD, has been named the new Chair of the Department of Medicine at National Jewish Health. Dr. Brown's appointment follows a comprehensive national and international search. He has served as Vice Chair for the Department of Medicine at National Jewish Health since 2006 and as the Interim Chair since July 2019.

Dr. Brown is a leading clinician and investigator with expertise in pulmonary fibrosis, inflammatory lung disease, interstitial lung disease and other serious conditions of the lung. His research interests include expanding our knowledge of the mechanisms responsible for the initiation and progression of lung fibrosis, as well as autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and scleroderma.

"We are honored to have Dr. Brown assume this key role at National Jewish Health," said Michael Salem, MD, President and CEO of National Jewish Health. "Not only is he a highly accomplished clinician and researcher, but also he has demonstrated the expertise, skill and grace needed to lead the amazing faculty at National Jewish Health."

Dr. Brown succeeds Richard Martin, MD, who served as National Jewish Health Department of Medicine Chair for nearly 15 years during the department's greatest period of growth in the institution's 120-year history. Under his leadership, the department more than tripled in size, growing from three divisions to 11. Dr. Martin played a crucial role in extending the National Jewish Health model of care through the formation of Respiratory Institutes at Mount Sinai in New York, Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver. Dr. Martin is a world-recognized expert in asthma and research.

"Dr. Martin has been a driving force in expanding and implementing the unique, multidisciplinary team approach to care practiced at National Jewish Health," said Dr. Salem. "We could never have accomplished so much without him."

Dr. Brown, one of the most highly cited authors at National Jewish Health, has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed publications, including high-impact publications in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, American Journal of Respiratory Critical Care Medicine and others. In addition, he is credited with more than 50 book chapters and reviews, as well as more than 350 invited podium presentations. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine.

Dr. Brown received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School and was Chief Medical Resident at Providence Medical Center. He completed fellowships at Maine Medical Center and at National Jewish Health. Dr. Brown has been on the America's Top Doctors list for more than 15 years. He also is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

"I am humbled and honored to lead the outstanding faculty at National Jewish Health as we advance the care of patients with complex, life altering diseases; train the next generation of clinicians and scientists; and expand our clinical, translational, and basic science knowledge in order to one day cure and prevent them," said Dr. Brown.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 120 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealth.org. Members of the news media may visit the media resources.

