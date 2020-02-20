Kevin Kan Named 'Most Fabulous Global Coaching Leader' by CHRO

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Kan, Break Out Consulting Asia's Founder & Chief Experience Officer, was named tonight one of Asia's 101 Most Fabulous Global Coaching Leaders by CHRO. This is the third time he has received the award.

Kevin Kan receiving the 101 Most Fabulous Global Coaching Leaders award

CHRO, a global platform for Human Resource heads, conferred the award at the 28th World HRD Congress, a meeting that recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the profession. According to CHRO Asia, the "101 Most Fabulous Global Coaching Leaders" award is a recognition of the recipient's professional achievement and leadership in the Industry and contribution of value. Award recipients were recommended by peers and nominees were then vetted by an advisory board.

"I am very honored to have been named one of the 101 Most Fabulous Global Coaching Leaders 2020," said Kevin, who specializes in Executive and Leadership Coaching and has introduced a 5 step process to help relieve the stress of overworked managers & leaders. This was the topic of his presentation during the 28th World HRD Congress: "Moving from Boss to Coach: Maximizing the potential of your team to achieve better performance".

As organizations increasingly adopt the "do more with less" mantra, research shows that 33% of leaders and managers are overwhelmed. Seven in 10 business leaders say they struggle with stress and managing emotions in the workplace and 52% feel they cannot detach from work.

To help leaders find ways to be productive, inspire the teams they lead and to reduce the stress in their work life, Kevin developed a unique 5-step process. His clients work through acknowledging their state, understanding their strengths and those of their team, learning to maximize their team's potential through shared job responsibilities, acknowledging how they are perceived and accepting feedback for enhanced collaboration & better performance.

"I have been working as a coach since 2007, and my clients come from all demographics & industries. This award recognizes that effective coaching can enhance self-confidence & develop the resilience to overcome stress or emotional torment. A coach facilitates and supports clients in unlocking and increasing their personal resources and hidden skills which ultimately is what improves their performance, communication and relationships. Coaching is a personal leadership, performance and social innovation approach to achieving results desired."

Kevin, who has had an award-winning career spanning over 30 years in corporate and multinational organizations, is a Mentor Coach and Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credentialed with the International Coach Federation (ICF). In management consulting and senior executive leadership roles, he has led and inspired employees to ensure successful business outcomes and meaningful personal and career development. Using creativity and coaching, Kevin has been able to help companies & individuals achieve their goals.

Media Contacts

Kevin Kan

Chief Experience Officer

Tel: +65 9675 9392

kevin@breakoutconsultingasia.com

About Break Out Consulting Asia

Break Out Consulting Asia helps organizations transform businesses through executive and leadership coaching, unlocking resources and hidden skills that lead to enhanced performance. Our mission is to help on both a macro organizational scale and on the people level, helping organizations attain results and for people to reach their goals and to succeed in business and life.

About CHRO Asia

CHRO - Asia currently has members in Asian, GCC and African countries. CHRO - Asia promotes cross-geography exchange of information and knowledge. It recommends the latest books, learning materials and other sources that help in the evolution of the HR Profession. The CHRO - Asia is affiliated to the World Federation of Human Resource Professionals that associates with HR professionals all across the globe. It is a platform for the community, by the community and of the community.

