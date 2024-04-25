Kevin Kelly Salon & Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Raise Over $5,000 for Charity

KEYPORT, N.J., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, April 21st celebrity hairstylist and extension artist, Kevin Kelly held his annual Kevin Kelly Salon Charitable Fashion Show, benefiting Hazlet's Hope Network.

Kevin Kelly and Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Danielle Cabral

Hosted by, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Danielle Cabral this year's event was a Vegas themed brunch at Piazza Di Roma. Local boutique owners, fashion designers, makeup artists, and hairstylists collaborated to create a stunning runway show. The show featured looks from Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino's Bijoux Boutique, Jenna Rose's Boutique, global brand, Ronny Kobo, Zemer Jewels and The Shoe Fairy.T3 Tools, IGK, Wella, Mermade Hair, Living Proof, Slip, and Hotels Unlimited were some noteworthy sponsors of this event.

The memorable fundraiser also included, brunch, dancing, custom jewelry by The Bond Society, a photobooth from TapSnap1165 Photo Booths, showgirls, raffles including a trip to Vegas and more.

This year's fundraiser the Kevin Kelly Salon team raised over $5,000 for Hazlet's Hope Network.

"For our annual charity fashion show, this year I wanted to work with Hazlet's Hope Network because their mission is to bring light to people who struggle with addiction. I, like so many others, have been affected by the disease of addiction. Many people don't know this, but while I was growing up, my father struggled with addiction. I saw firsthand how this disease affects both the addicts, their families, and support systems. Because of this, Hazlet's Hope Network's mission hit close to home. We are so honored to be a part of such an important cause."- Kevin Kelly CEO and founder of Kevin Kelly Salon.

Kevin Kelly is a professional hairstylist specializing in hair color, installing extensions, cutting extensions, styling extensions, both short and long hairstyling and big glamorous styles. He has been in the industry close to a decade. Throughout his time in the industry, he has garnished a celebrity clientele including but not limited to Brittany Cartwright, Lauryn Evarts, Cassandra Dimmicco, and Karen Wazen. He has also had the honor to work with several designers, photographers, assist and work with Priscilla Valles, Narad Kutowaroo, Gary Baker, Art Hearts Fashion, and Sasha Nesterchunk, to name a few.

Hazlet's Hope Network is a non-profit dedicated to uniting the skills and experience of recovery teams with patients seeking lifesaving changes from substance use disorder through long term treatment.

