Kevin Kuykendall Launches Scholarship to Cultivate Next Generation of Entrepreneurial Leaders in Business and Healthcare

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kevin Kuykendall Scholarship for Entrepreneurs today announces its official call for applications, offering a one-time award to an undergraduate student who demonstrates exceptional ambition, leadership, and an entrepreneurial mindset. The scholarship, based in Dallas, Texas, is open to eligible students nationwide, with no geographic restrictions.

Founded by Kevin Kuykendall—a distinguished entrepreneur, investor, and chief executive officer with more than three decades of experience scaling companies across healthcare, renewable energy, financial services, and consumer products—the scholarship seeks to identify and support students who think boldly, act decisively, and aspire to solve real-world problems.

Through this scholarship, Kevin Kuykendall directly invests in the next wave of innovators.

The scholarship awards $1,000 to one undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited college or university. To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate a clear interest in entrepreneurship, business, or pursuing a career in nursing. Each candidate must submit an original essay responding to the following prompt:

"Describe a challenge or opportunity you have identified in either the business or healthcare (nursing) field. How would you approach solving this issue, and what entrepreneurial mindset or strategies would you apply to create meaningful and lasting impact?"

Key Dates to Remember:

Application Deadline: December 15, 2026





December 15, 2026 Winner Announced: January 15, 2027

Kevin Kuykendall, who currently serves as Founder and Managing Partner of KSKZ Management, a family office and advisory firm based in Colleyville, Texas, established this scholarship to reflect his own career philosophy: transforming complex challenges into high-growth opportunities through disciplined execution and strategic vision.

The scholarship website provides full details, including submission instructions and official rules. All applications must be submitted electronically via the portal available at https://kevinkuykendallscholarship.com/. The winner will be notified directly and announced publicly on the scholarship website.

Kevin Kuykendall remains actively involved in mentoring early-stage ventures and guiding leadership teams across multiple industries.

About the Kevin Kuykendall Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

The Kevin Kuykendall Scholarship for Entrepreneurs supports undergraduate students who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset and a commitment to solving real challenges in business or healthcare. The scholarship values originality, leadership, and practical problem-solving over academic metrics alone.

SOURCE Kevin Kuykendall Scholarship for Entrepreneurs