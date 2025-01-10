Kevin Lanouette Named Senior Vice President and General Counsel

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that Kevin Lanouette has been named Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective January 17, 2025. Tonya Drake, the Company's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will transition to an advisory role ending March 7, 2025.

"I'd like to thank Tonya for her many years of service to iRobot," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "Her legacy of tenacity and rigor in protecting the iRobot Company and our brand has been exemplary."

"Kevin is a seasoned and highly skilled attorney whose experience in advising on complex corporate and securities, commercial, M&A and IP protection matters will be invaluable as we execute our strategic initiatives and work toward a return to profitable growth," said Cohen.

Formerly, Mr. Lanouette was a Partner at OutsideGC, a Boston-based law firm, where he specialized in providing strategic legal counsel to clients at all stages of development and across a broad range of industries, including technology development, software and services and healthcare. Previously, he served as Assistant General Counsel at Analog Devices, Inc., a leading global semiconductor manufacturer, from 2006 to 2020, where he had responsibility for several critical legal functions, including corporate, SEC and securities matters, IP licensing and technology transfers, M&A and investments, global commercial transactions, and governance and compliance issues.

He is a graduate of the University of Maine and Harvard Law School.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning executive transitions and execution of the company's strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

