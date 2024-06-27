KEVIN LYNCH RELEASES HEART-BREAKING NEW SINGLE

"I Do" Tells a Story of the Emotional Complexities of Love and Infidelity

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Lynch's evocative storytelling and powerful writing are on full display in his newly released single, "I Do". A poignant and soul-stirring up-tempo jazz bop that delves into the feelings of love, longing, and betrayal. The song is now available on all major streaming platforms and is already receiving rave reviews.

"[I Do] is a stunning release complete with charismatic vocal performances, intelligently arranged instrumentation and memorable melodies. This superb release stays with the listener long after the music has ended!" – FVMusicBlog

"I Do" by Kevin Lynch

With the song's mix by 17-time Grammy Award® winner, Humberto Gatica, and mastering by Sterling Sound's, Ted Jensen, "I Do" captures the raw emotion of a tumultuous relationship. The pain and struggle for closure after infidelity are artfully expressed through Lynch's raw & heartfelt lyrics and tuneful melody.

The main character in "I Do" faces a sense of loss and betrayal as they come to terms with their fiancé, Bryan's, decision to abandon them on their wedding day for another lover. Lynch takes listeners on a deeply vivid and relatable journey through the song's easy-to-follow, yet complex, narrative.

It's no surprise that Lynch's talent has caught the attention of the music industry. He was a staff accompanist at The Juilliard School in New York, NY, and graduated cum laude with a BM in Music Education from William Paterson University. Currently, he is attending Berklee College of Music for his MA in Interdisciplinary Music Studies and is set to graduate in 2025. With a bright future ahead, Lynch is poised to become a major force in the music & entertainment industry.

Fans and music lovers can learn more about Lynch and his music on his website or by following his social media pages. There's no question that Lynch's music will continue to leave a lasting impression on listeners, thanks to its raw emotion and powerful storytelling. He is definitely a talent to watch out for in the future!

