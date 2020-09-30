Kevin McCrea joins Mortgage Connect as Vice President of PR & Marketing

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Connect, a leading national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors and servicers, today announced Kevin McCrea as Vice President of PR & Marketing. McCrea has 14 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving as the director of strategic alliances for the Five Star Institute – an industry mainstay of publications, events and affinity groups.

While at Five Star, McCrea successfully oversaw sales and marketing strategies along with brand positioning and awareness for numerous portfolio servicing management companies. McCrea has a broad scope of industry experience, having engaged with all organizational types including lenders, servicers, GSE's and service providers.

"Kevin joining our organization is great timing," said Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer of Mortgage Connect. "He brings invaluable experience with marketing, publishing and branding. With Mortgage Connect's rapid expansion and addition of products and services throughout the mortgage continuum, Kevin will be leading the charge to succinctly deliver our message through various marketing and public relations strategies."

McCrea will spearhead the management of corporate branding, marketing strategy and business development among other initiatives. Heavily integrated with the sales team, McCrea plans to help leverage the company's tremendous growth and expansion as a leading innovator in the digital transformation of the industry. His arrival coincides with Mortgage Connect's recent naming to Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list – the second time in three years the company has been recognized on the list.

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, Loss Mitigation and Capital Markets sectors. Mortgage Connect employs 1000+ professionals with additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama. The company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

