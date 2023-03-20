Kevin Mockrin Launches New Online Audition Coaching Business, Drawing on Three Decades of Entertainment Industry Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Mockrin, a veteran Actor, Casting Director, and Educator, has announced the launch of his new online audition coaching business, Kevin Mockrin Audition Coach. With over 30 years of experience in the Entertainment Industry, Mockrin is well-equipped to provide personalized coaching and guidance to actors of all levels from wherever they are located.

Kevin Mockrin Audition Coach offers a range of services, including primarily one-on-one coaching sessions, as well as audition taping, and feedback on self-taped auditions. Whether it's for film, television, or theater auditions, agent or manager auditions, college admission auditions, monologues or scenes for their reel, or even to work on mock audition material to improve an actor's skillset, Mockrin can help. His coaching draws on his extensive knowledge of the audition process and his experience on both sides of the casting table, as both an Actor and Casting Director.

"I've been fortunate enough to have a long and varied career in the Entertainment Industry, and I'm excited to bring that experience to my coaching," said Mockrin. "Whether you're a seasoned actor or just starting out, I can help you to hone your audition skills and increase your chances of success."

Throughout his decade and a half performing career, Mockrin worked on a wide variety of high-end projects in television, film, and theater. As an Associate Casting Director, he worked with a range of top industry professionals, including Denise Chamian, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, and Junie Lowry-Johnson, on projects ranging from Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol to "Workaholics." He then launched his own shingle with a partner as a Casting Director himself, working with up-and-coming directors such as Steven Caple Jr., as well as on independent projects, and productions for MTV, Adult Swim, Comedy Central, F/X, among others. Throughout his casting career he also taught countless audition workshops for professional actors of all ages.

In addition to his work in the Entertainment Industry, Mockrin has also been a dedicated Educator, achieving his Master of Arts in Teaching from Pepperdine University in 2017. Following his graduation, he was a Teaching Artist for many years with P.S. Arts, a non-profit organization that offers high-quality Arts Education to public schools.

"I believe that everyone has the promise to be a great actor, and I'm committed to helping my clients unlock their full potential," said Mockrin. "With my experience and expertise, I can simplify the audition process and provide the guidance and support actors need to succeed."

Over the course of Mockrin's career, Actors have said, "Those auditions got me the job that changed my life and I definitely have Kevin to thank." And ""I took everything [Kevin] said to heart, and…I booked my first lead role in a Paramount movie!"

For more information about Kevin Mockrin Audition Coach and to book a session with him, please visit https://www.kmauditioncoach.com/.

