Kevin O' Leary, Wendy Liebmann and Eight Retailers Among ECRM Global Market: Fall Experience Presenters

CLEVELAND, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRM, the global leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announces its stellar lineup of more than 25 presenters for its 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience, including keynotes from Kevin O' Leary, "Mr. Wonderful" from Shark Tank and Wendy Liebmann from WSL Strategic Retail, as well as presentations from Bed, Bath & Beyond, CVS Health, The Giant Company, Peapod, Petco, Sam's Club, Walgreens and Walmart.

2021 Global Market: Fall Experience will be held in October, and includes Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty and General Merchandise categories. Registration for both buyers and brands opens today and runs through September 26. To register or learn more about 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience, go to https://leads.marketgate.com/2021-global-market-fall-experience/ ECRM kicks off its Global Market: Fall Experience educational lineup with two keynotes: The first is a fireside chat featuring Kevin O'Leary that is sponsored by The Emerson Group and will cover key topics of interest to retailers and brands. O'Leary is the Chairman of O'Shares Investments, and in addition to his regular appearances as one of the "sharks" on ABC's Shark Tank, he is a regular contributor on ABC, CNBC and CTV, and a bestselling author of two books.

The digital experience will bring together retail buyers and product suppliers from around the world across food and beverage, health and beauty and select general merchandise categories to meet face-to-face virtually October 18 to 22.

"The speaker lineup at our Global Market: Fall Experience, assembled by our SVP of Retail Wayne Bennett, is unlike any we have done before," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "Buyers and suppliers will learn trends and insights on a huge variety of topics from the most forward-thinking leaders in the industry."

ECRM kicks off its Global Market: Fall Experience educational lineup with two keynotes: The first is a fireside chat featuring Kevin O'Leary that is sponsored by The Emerson Group and will cover key topics of interest to retailers and brands. O'Leary is the Chairman of O'Shares Investments, and in addition to his regular appearances as one of the "sharks" on ABC's Shark Tank, he is a regular contributor on ABC, CNBC and CTV, and a bestselling author of two books.

For the second keynote, Wendy Liebmann, CEO & Chief Shopper, WSL Strategic Retail, will share WSL's latest shopper and retail research and insights on the fast growing, quickly evolving Big Business of WELL. Liebmann is recognized as an innovator of shopper insights who helps clients anticipate and activate change through innovative shopper-led retail strategies.

The full roster of speakers includes:

Retail Presenters:

Joe Hartsig , Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond , and President of Harmon Stores , Inc.

, Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer of , and President of Brian Eason , VP, Consumer Health & Wellness and Andrea Harrison , DMM - Beauty & Personal Care for CVS Health

, VP, Consumer Health & Wellness and , DMM - Beauty & Personal Care for Rebecca Lupfer , Vice President Center Store Merchandising, The Giant Company

, Vice President Center Store Merchandising, John N. Shaw , Sr. Director, Lead - Sourcing Support, International Sourcing, Imports, Trends & Contracts, Peapod Digital Labs

, Sr. Director, Lead - Sourcing Support, International Sourcing, Imports, Trends & Contracts, Nick Konat , Chief Merchandising Officer, Petco

, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sean Jackson , SVP Consumables and HBA/OTC and Jennifer Cowell , VP HBA, OTC, Baby, Sam's Club (Retail Deep Dive sponsored by MPG )

, SVP Consumables and HBA/OTC and , VP HBA, OTC, Baby, (Retail Deep Dive sponsored by ) Shaun Jones , Director, Supplier Diversity, Walgreens

, Director, Supplier Diversity, Musab Bubale, VP of Beauty, Walmart

Thought Leadership Presenters:

Ken Fenyo , President, Research & Advisory, Coresight Research

, President, Research & Advisory, Coresight Research Pablo Merheb , Industry Lead - Global Marketing Solutions and Dominique Murray , CPG & Retail Leader - Global Marketing Group, Facebook

, Industry Lead - Global Marketing Solutions and , CPG & Retail Leader - Global Marketing Group, Jasmine Glasheen , Principal Writer and CEO, Jasmine Glasheen & Associates

, Principal Writer and CEO, & Associates Jason English , Managing Director - Equity Research, Goldman Sachs

, Managing Director - Equity Research, Goldman Sachs Stewart Samuel , IGD

, IGD Dan Mack , Founder & Managing Partner, Mack Elevation

, Founder & Managing Partner, Mack Elevation Bryan Gildenberg , SVP, Commerce, Omnicom Commerce Group

, SVP, Commerce, Omnicom Commerce Group Dave Knox , Author of "Predicting the Turn: The High Stakes Game of Business Between Startups & Blue Chips"

, Author of "Predicting the Turn: The High Stakes Game of Business Between Startups & Blue Chips" Julie McPeek and Kate Jones , Partners, Provisor Marketing

and , Partners, Provisor Marketing Slava Leykind , Partner and Teddie Townsend , Director, Sawaya Partners

, Partner and , Director, Jason Smith , Managing Director USA , Shopper Intelligence

, Managing Director , Shopper Intelligence Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO, TerraCycle

"I'm looking forward to ECRM's educational lineup at its Global Market: Fall Experience," said Gayle Young, Category Manager, OTC at Giant Eagle. "It will be a great experience to have the opportunity to engage suppliers around product discovery, attend sessions to learn from industry experts on how they reacted to the pandemic, and to join in thought leadership around possible future trends and roadmaps as we all move forward in this new retail landscape."

Buyers begin discovering products and scheduling meetings August 23 through October 18. During this time, buyers can browse relevant brands and products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, request a meeting with those brands they find interesting. All meetings will be held virtually on ECRM Connect. Scheduled meetings and educational sessions begin October 18 through 22 on ECRM Connect and will run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

"I'm really looking forward to the retailer presentations," said Joe Wallington, Chief Revenue Officer of Ark Naturals. "Understanding their goals and objectives will help us to better position our products to better serve their customer base."

To register or learn more about ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience, visit: https://leads.marketgate.com/2021-global-market-fall-experience/

About ECRM

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With more than 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform.

Press Contacts:

Rachel Mayfield

ECRM

440-498-0500 x1253

[email protected]

Dan Dyer

For: ECRM & RangeMe

513-478-7818

[email protected]

SOURCE ECRM