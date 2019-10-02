Kevin O'Hare joins Pinnacle Bank as President of their newly formed Capital Finance Group

GILROY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Bank (OTCQB: PBNK), headquartered in Gilroy, CA, announced today that Kevin O'Hare has joined the bank as President of their newly formed Capital Finance Group.

"We are so pleased that Mr. O'Hare has agreed to join the bank and run our Capital Finance Group. Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team of professional bankers. The Bank is looking forward to providing an asset based lending option to our current clients and potential new clients. The Group will focus on small to medium sized business with revenues up to $50MM," stated Jeffrey D. Payne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. O'Hare brings more than 40 years of lending and factoring experience to Pinnacle Bank. During that timeframe, he has been a part of several banking institutions as well as independent finance businesses. He also was the founder of a variety of private finance companies including Graystone Capital that he sold to Scott Valley Bank in 2014.

"I am delighted to be associated with such a reputable banking organization and with colleagues that are community focused and service oriented. It is especially exciting to continue my career of providing growth and working capital financing to deserving companies and to do so as part of Pinnacle Bank," stated Mr. O'Hare.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas and coming soon, Campbell. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

Media Contact:

Pinnacle Bank

Jeffrey D. Payne, President & CEO

408-762-7146

SOURCE Pinnacle Bank

