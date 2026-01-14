Kevin O'Leary, Star of ABC's "Shark Tank," Will Headline Jarrett Supply Chain Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 6

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jarrett Supply Chain Summit returns Thursday, Aug. 6, in Cleveland, Ohio, with Kevin O'Leary, entrepreneur and investor, widely known for his role as a shark on ABC's "Shark Tank". Recognized as the Midwest's premier supply chain event, the Summit brings together industry leaders to unlock solutions that optimize supply chains and lead to innovation and advances.

"This year's Summit will bring together the supply chain industry's leading experts to share insight on technology, navigating tariffs and customs, women in supply chain, cargo theft, state of transportation and more. We're eager for Kevin O'Leary to present the keynote as he will deliver a powerful perspective on leadership, growth and navigating today's complex business landscape," said Mike Jarrett, CEO and President of Jarrett.

The Jarrett Supply Chain Summit will kickoff the event with a welcome reception, Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, followed by the all-day conference Thursday, which begins at 8 a.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers and gain valuable insights into the latest supply chain challenges, including issues impacting LTL, Truckload, Warehousing, International, Parcel and more.

Discounted registration is now available, and group discounts are also available for groups of three or more. Visit www.gojarrett.com to register and for more information.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Prospective sponsors can contact Jacquie Mazziotta at [email protected].

