Kevin Olmedo Signed to Race for MonkeyMoto AGVSPORT America Race Team in MotoAmerica

ALTON, Va., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MonkeyMoto AGV Sport America Race Team announces the signing of Kevin Olmedo from El Salvador to ride with the team in MotoAmerica during 2018. 17-year-old Olmedo is a former rider in the KTM Cup series, Red Bull Rookie invitee and Spanish CEV Racer. He has also been a champion in his home country in motocross and the 600 and 150 cup series in 2016. Kevin will look to take his Graves Motorsports supported Yamaha R3 to his first Moto America victory.

New rider Kevin Olmedo at MotoAmerica race at Virginia International Raceway this past weekend.

David Roy, MonkeyMoto Race Team Director, states, "Kevin Olmedo is a promising young talent and teaming him with current rider Jay Newton will help both riders take their game to the next level."

This past weekend of MotoAmerica racing at Virginia International Raceway has proven MonkeyMoto Race Team riders have what it takes to show what they can do against the best riders in North America and from around the world.

About MonkeyMoto

MonkeyMoto (formerly North Texas Superbikes) is based in the Dallas, Texas area and has been providing racer support both on track and off for over fifteen years. MonkeyMoto runs race teams in MotoAmerica and the Central Motorcycle Roadracing Association (CMRA) circuit.

About AGVSPORT America

AGVSPORT is a legacy brand in the USA and around the world which has been providing benefits to motorsports enthusiasts for over 32 years, giving value to everyone from the casual enthusiasts, track days riders and professional road racers. AGVSPORT has been the official leathers of the California Superbike School leathers for more than 25 years.

AGVSPORT was created in the USA as a partnership with the founder of AGV Helmets, Gino Amisano. The AGVSPORT legacy is providing the best protective gear for all riders, from racers to recreational riders and from commuters to touring enthusiasts. AGVSPORT has been 100% American owned since becoming independent of AGV Helmets in 2001, and our team is dedicated to the American market first.

