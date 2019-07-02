Kevin Olson Elected Chairman of the Board of the Illinois Bankers Association

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin L. Olson was elected Chairman of the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) on June 25 during the organization's Annual Conference in Austin, Texas. He is president, CEO and board chair of Grundy Bank in Morris, Ill.

Olson will serve as the IBA Chairman for the 2019 fiscal year, and he will lead the IBA board as it continues to execute its strategic plan, improve the banking and business climate in Illinois for the benefit of all communities, and provide innovative solutions for its member banks.

He has served on numerous committees and boards of the IBA, including the Ag Advisory Committee, Finance and Investment Committee, Government Relations Committee and the Illinois Bankers Business Services Board. He also is involved in the American Bankers Association, currently serving on their Membership Council.

He is very active in his community, including serving on the boards of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority. He also is past president of the Morris Kiwanis Club and past chairman of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, among other civic activities.

"The IBA is pleased and honored to have Kevin lead our board and executive team," IBA President and CEO Linda Koch said. "He is a great asset to the association."

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association