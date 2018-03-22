SILVER SPRING, Md., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin P. Collier, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2018 Gastroenterologist of The Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role at Capital Digestive Care.

Specializing in digestive health, Capital Digestive Care has served the Silver Spring, Maryland area for over nine years. Devoted to offering quality healthcare services, the facility has united more than fifty physicians across the tri-state area in an effort to "advance the delivery of care for patients suffering from all types of digestive health conditions." A trusted name in the medical industry, Capital Digestive Care consists of the largest clinical research program that focuses on gaining "a better understanding of each patient's individual condition and ensure the very best in patient care, medical diagnosis, and the most effective treatment."



With over twenty two years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Collier is commended for his outstanding contributions to the medical industry. Dr. Collier has attained extensive expertise in the areas of bowel and colon cancer, abdominal pain and disorders, celiac disease, colitis, hepatitis and acid reflux. An expert on multiple procedures, Dr. Collier is adept in handling matters with regards to colonoscopy's, capsule endoscopies, sigmoidoscopy and cancer screenings. Venerated for his expertise in gastroenterology, Dr. Collier is recognized for his commitment, compassion, and caring approach to medicine. Outside of his work at Capital Digestive Care, he is affiliated with Suburban Hospital as well as Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Early in his career, Dr. Collier attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. Thereafter, Dr. Collier went on to complete his Medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine and his residency at the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. Board Certified in Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Collier completed his Fellowship in Gastroenterology at Georgetown University Medical Center.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Collier is an elite member of several organizations including the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America and the American Gastroenterological Association.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Collier was named a 2017 Top Doctor in Bethesda.



For more information, visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com/physicians/detail/kevin-collier-md.

