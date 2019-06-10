Kevin R. Kear, PA-C is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEWTON, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin R. Kear, PA-C is recognized by the Inner Circle Executive for his excellence in the field of Medicine as a Physician Assistant at the Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey.

Leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and personalized treatment plans, The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey treats all ages and all activity levels with injuries and conditions of all kinds. With 6 years of experience under his belt in the medical field, Mr. Kear specializes in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. He has served 5 years at the institute.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Kear received a master's degree in physician assistant studies from Salus University in Elkins Park, PA and a master's degree in athletic training from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV.

To further his professional development, Mr. Kear is a Fellow of American Academy of Physician Assistants, and a Certified PA. Charitable in nature, Mr. Kear donates monthly to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Outside of work, Mr. Kear enjoys fitness, bike riding, spending time with family and friends, wrestling, football, and baseball.

Kevin dedicates this recognition to his parents, Debbie Kear and Kevin J. Kear. He thanks them for continually supporting him.

For more information, please visit www.orthopedicnj.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

