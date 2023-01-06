Kevin R. Spencer, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin R. Spencer, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Distinguished Executive in the Technology Services field and for his contributions as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rod Plus Solutions.

Mr. Spencer earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Information Technology. He is actively associated with RSPA, a large organization of software developers and related professionals.

Kevin R. Spencer

Mr. Spencer serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rod Plus Solutions and has been in this position for 11 years. According to the executive, Rod Plus Solutions is an international technology services company headquartered in South Florida.

According to Mr. Spencer, Rod Plus Solutions provides information technology products and services for retail businesses. The company offers hardware and software to give retail businesses the next generation in point-of-sale systems. Mobility, as well as customer service solutions, also add value to its suite of products that can be implemented in a diversified horizontal. Using Rod Plus Solutions products allows retailers to more easily track sales, monitor inventory, also provide business intelligence to reach their own customer base.

Mr. Spencer is considered a specialist in technology for hospitals, retail, restaurants, and others. His major clients include Microsoft and Grace Kennedy. He supervises a five-person management team in the Caribbean and United States.

Mr. Spencer notes that his greatest accomplishment was growing the business from a one-person operation to a 20-plus employee organization in the span of only 10 years. He is also proud that he experienced growth of his business in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Spencer has been featured in RSPA Tech Talk and has received Diamond and Platinum Awards from vendors. He notes that he is being a steward of how his staff performs. He would like to network with peers who can share experiences and is interested in mutual learning and adapting. Mr. Spencer is most proud of his children: a daughter 22 years old and a son five years old.

For more information, visit www.rodplussolutions.com.

