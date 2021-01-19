Kevin Reilly, Former Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, Joins deepdub's Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- deepdub, an AI innovator providing high-quality seamless localization for entertainment content at the click of a button, is excited to announce the addition of Kevin Reilly to their advisory board to guide and scale the organization following their launch into the market.

Kevin Reilly

"Having led some of the world's most recognized entertainment brands, I can clearly see why deepdub's technology is a game changer for studios, content creators and producers," said Reilly. "Upon learning more about the organization and the team behind it, I knew immediately that they were on to something deeply exciting, and that I wanted to be a part of, especially as entertainment content becomes increasingly globalized. I look forward to facilitating their success and expansion."

Kevin Reilly was most recently Chief Content Officer for WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer service HBO Max from 2018 to 2020, President of TNT, TBS and Chief Creative Officer for Turner Entertainment from 2014 to 2020. Prior to Turner, Mr. Reilly served as President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company from 2007 to 2012 and Chairman of Entertainment from 2012 to 2014.

"I couldn't be more excited than to welcome Kevin onto our array of dynamic leaders and industry experts captaining our advisory board," said Ofir Krakowski, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of deedub. "The vision and guidance Kevin brings will not just aid in the rapid growth of the company, but bring the power of deep learning to the entertainment landscape in a manner that benefits the industry and consumers. Our recent launch was the first step in entering the market, our world class team and advisors will solidify our position for years to come."

About deepdub:

deepdub is an Israeli startup company that aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences to international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide high-quality seamless localization service of entertainment content at a click of a button, using deep learning and AI algorithms. deepdub plugs into the post production process of content owners and takes complete ownership of all of their localization needs. https://deepdub.ai/ @deepdub_ai

