Kevin Schewe's 'Bad Love Strikes' Sweeps Five Awards in 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Strikes, the first of four novels in the Bad Love Gang book series, has received five new book awards in 2024. The awards include the San Francisco Book Awards in Young Adult, the Next Best Read Awards and the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards both in Young Adult Fiction and The International Book Awards in Legacy Fiction.

"Particularly gratifying," says Schewe, "is that Bad Love Strikes has been recognized by the Pacific Book Awards as the 'Best Young Adult' fiction of all of 2024."

Bad Love Strikes, a bestselling book in the 'Time-Travel Fiction' category on Amazon, asks the question, "What if you could go back in time and save a Holocaust victim? Even just one?" A group of teens from Oak Ridge, TN is given that chance when they happen upon a defunct, top-secret experiment left over from President Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, and the creation of the Atomic bomb.

They discover a "backup plan to the Manhattan Project" -- a time travel machine called the White Hole Project created by Roosevelt in case the Nazis had won the race to be the first nation with the atomic bomb. Because it's designed to go back to the WWII years, the teens come up with a mission to save Jews and Gypsies from the Holocaust in November 1944 by using a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber that was known as "The Phantom Fortress." Bad Love Strikes is an enjoyable romp that balances the delicate subject matter of a dark time in history, with the adventurous hope of youth.

The screenplay for Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers, the second book in the series, has taken the world by storm with 450 international screenplay awards. It has won awards at Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards, to name a few.

Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for 37+ years.

