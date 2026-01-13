Kevin Schewe’s “Bad Love Strikes” Wins Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at Los Angeles Movie & Music Video Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kevin Schewe and The Bad Love Gang are thrilled to announce that "Bad Love Strikes" has won the Award for Best Sci-Fi Screenplay at the IMDb-qualifying Los Angeles Movie & Music Video Awards (LAM&MVA), marking a powerful first victory of 2026 for the growing tentpole franchise. This honor underscores the series' momentum as it accelerates toward the big screen.

Dr. Schewe shared his excitement: "This LAM&MVA win is the perfect kickoff to 2026. It recognizes the heart, vision, and commercial power behind the Bad Love portfolio universe, and it's a launchpad to take this otherworldly franchise to the stars."

"Bad Love Strikes" is a gripping, cinematic adventure blending historical intrigue, alien mystery, and time travel. With strong pacing, vivid imagery, and accessible storytelling, it's a compelling and commercially ready screenplay that continues to earn international acclaim. Recent honors include winning Best Science Fiction Screenplay at the prestigious Santa Ana Independent Film Awards, and wins at the Clown International Film Festival in Paris, the Prague Film Awards, the IMDb-qualified Yeti Film Festival in Iceland, and the Tokyo International CINEVERSE Screenplay Awards.

With hundreds of screenplay awards since its debut in 2023, the franchise continues to dominate the international circuit. Recent accolades include Grand Prize for Best TV Script at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Best Twist Ending at Cannes Script Festival, Best Historical Screenplay at Cambridge Script Festival, and multiple honors from FilmNest International, Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards.

Whether you're a 1960s-1970s or WWII history aficionado, a time-travel enthusiast, or sci-fi lover, the Bad Love Book Series is an unforgettable adventure.

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel—and experience! Very highly recommended." Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

About Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO: Dr. Kevin Schewe is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 39 years. Join 100K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe.com.

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at [email protected] or 734-667-2090.

