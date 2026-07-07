NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author and screenwriter Dr. Kevin L. Schewe and the Bad Love Gang are celebrating another major international victory as Bad Love Strikes has been honored with the Best Science Fiction Screenplay Award at the prestigious Frames of New York Film Festival (FONYFF), Season V.

This latest triumph adds to the growing list of accolades for the screenplay and further cements the Bad Love franchise as a cinematic property with worldwide appeal.

Kevin Schewe’s “Bad Love Strikes” Wins Best Science Fiction Screenplay at Frames of New York Film Festival

The award carries special significance for Dr. Schewe, as the festival announcement came on what would have been the 106th birthday of his father, Larry Schewe, a World War II veteran who served in the Philippines under General Douglas MacArthur in the Pacific Theater.

"This honor is incredibly meaningful," said Dr. Schewe. "July 1 would have been my father's 106th birthday. He would be proud of the Bad Love Gang's courageous adventures back to World War II and the story's message of perseverance, sacrifice and hope. I am deeply grateful to the Frames of New York Film Festival team for this wonderful recognition."

Bad Love Strikes is a thrilling science fiction adventure that masterfully blends historical intrigue, alien encounters, time travel and unforgettable characters. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the screenplay transports audiences through history while exploring themes of courage, friendship, sacrifice and destiny.

The screenplay's unique combination of authentic historical events and imaginative storytelling continues to resonate with judges and audiences around the globe. Industry observers have praised the work for its cinematic scope, vivid imagery, fast-paced storytelling and commercial appeal.

Since its screenplay debut, Bad Love Strikes has accumulated hundreds of awards and honors from international film festivals across Europe, Asia and North America. Recent recognition includes awards from London, Paris, Prague, Iceland, Tokyo, Cannes, Madrid, Rome, Los Angeles and New York. This latest win at the Frames of New York Film Festival underscores the screenplay's growing reputation within the science fiction genre and strengthens its momentum toward a feature film adaptation.

Whether you're a history buff, science fiction enthusiast, time-travel fan or action-adventure lover, the Bad Love series delivers an unforgettable experience filled with suspense, surprising twists and heart.

See the exciting twists and turns for yourself with these book trailers.

"Ron Howard would love this story," says Schewe. "Inspired by the true World War II tale of the B-17 'Phantom Fortress,' Bad Love Strikes combines the historical authenticity and heart of Apollo 13 with the imagination of Back to the Future and the adventure of Raiders of the Lost Ark. The Bad Love team believes few filmmakers could better bring this award-winning journey through time, history, and heroism to the big screen."

"Big on adventure, rich in historical detail, and loaded with cinematic flair, Bad Love delivers memorable characters, sharp humor, and a story that demands to be seen on the big screen."

Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

About Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO: Dr. Kevin Schewe is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 39 years. Join more than 100K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe.com.

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at [email protected] or 248-705-2214

SOURCE Dr. Kevin L. Schewe