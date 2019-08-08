Kevin Seawright's RPS Solutions Sells Home in Hillendale Neighborhood, Baltimore County

According to RPS Founder, Kevin Seawright , this sale represents one of the company's "finest to date" and will now be the new home of lifelong Baltimore resident and first-time homeowner, Miss Bianca Thornton and her son Montrell.

"The home is a gorgeous colonial townhome that has been upgraded from top to bottom with the latest in-home design," said Kevin Seawright. "RPS Solutions thoughtfully added a contemporary open concept floor plan to the home with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and crown molding. The upgrades have transformed the space into the perfect open and airy home fit for both relaxing and entertaining. The finished home is a testament to RPS Solutions' commitment to quality, creating outstanding properties that homeowners can move into immediately."

Miss Thornton truly symbolizes the spirit of RPS's mission, "To create stable, vibrant and healthy communities by developing, and creating affordable, custom-enriched housing for families, seniors and people with special needs who lack the resources to access quality, custom housing opportunities."

RPS Solutions advocates on behalf of home buyers, subsidy programs, policies and like-minded groups that create opportunities for homebuyers to instill positive change in their lives and aids economic stability to Baltimore residents. As part of their vision to advance fair and impartial treatment to all potential homeowners, RPS Solutions continues to provide residents, like Miss Thornton, the ability to fulfill the American dream of homeownership. With the support of RPS Solutions, the hope is that neighborhoods, like Hillendale, will continue to experience economic growth.

"As we increase the number of homeowners in the Baltimore area, we're positively impacting the community," said Seawright. "Not only does homeownership benefit the homeowners themselves, but also the community and country. It protects our citizens, ensuring they have stable wealth opportunities."

About RPS Solutions

RPS Solutions LLC was founded in 2015 by Kevin Seawright. In addition to focusing on home sales in economically distressed neighborhoods in and around the Baltimore area, the firm also specializes in project management, property acquisition, and government contracting.

Kevin Seawright has years of experience as a financial operations administrator, working in several sectors including municipal, educational, and private. Seawright earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Almeda University and has a Non-Profit Certification from Notre Dame University Mendoza School of Business. Throughout his career, Mr. Seawright has been dedicated to ensuring quality services are delivered to underserved neighborhoods across the nation.

