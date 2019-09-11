Kevin Sorbo Speaks On Networking In Hollywood

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions of Networking, a television series produced by DBM Films and BIC Media Solutions available on screens, VOD and DVD. This new series will feature insights and pearls of wisdom from dozens of powerful and engaging leaders; Kevin Sorbo, Jamie Grace, Phil Cooke. These "super-connectors" will offer tips and tools on how to truly connect with others in our spiritual, personal, professional and community lives. Individuals, families, churches, schools and organizations will be able to use this program as an important learning tool. Watch the sizzle reel.

Moderated by Earl B. Heard — founder and CEO of BIC Media Solutions; author of "Earl's Pearls," an inspirational book on networking; and one of Christian media's most prolific super-connectors — the program captures celebrity interviews including Kevin Sorbo (actor) and Samantha Sorbo (talk show host), Jarred Coates (producer of "God's Not Dead"), Isaac Hernandez (executive of Parables TV), Jamie Grace (Grammy-nominated musician) and many more. They answer the questions of how to effectively network amongst others by sharing personal experiences, stories and inspirational tools. This series covers topics of visibility, faith, developing genuine relationships, building trust, respect, patience and understanding.

"Champions of Christian Networking," co-produced by Houston-based BIC Media Solutions and Baltimore-based DBM Films and directed by Douglas Maddox.

About BIC Media Solutions:

BIC Media Solutions connects individuals for mutual benefit through "Media That Matters, including inspirational and faith/family-friendly books, films, TV series and videos. BIC Media Solutions also produces business, industry, and media educational and networking events. For more information, visit www.bicmediasolutions.com

About DBM Films:

DBM Films, founded by Douglas Maddox in 1990, is a full-service communications firm that produces film, TV and video for Fortune 500 corporations and nonprofits. Douglas Maddox has won over 30 industry awards and is an active member of The Producers Guild of America. He has produced multiple films including Bill Collector (Danny Trejo); Undaunted (Josh McDowell); The Rack Pack (C. Thomas Howell); and Christmas Ranch (Francine Locke). For more information, visit www.dbmcommunications.com and www.dbmfilm.com .

Available On: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon.Com, DBMFilmStore.Com, Uplifttv, Crossflix

