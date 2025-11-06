Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes Opens to Celebrate Academic and Athletic Dedication Nationwide

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kevin SumlinScholarship for Student Athletes is officially accepting applications, marking a new opportunity for college athletes across the United States to be recognized for their commitment to both academic achievement and athletic performance. Established by veteran football coach Kevin Sumlin, this scholarship seeks to honor student-athletes who exemplify discipline, perseverance, and balance in their pursuit of excellence.

With over three decades of experience in collegiate football, Kevin Sumlin has built an impressive legacy at programs such as Houston, Texas A&M, and Arizona. Renowned for his leadership and his ability to nurture talent both on and off the field, Kevin Sumlin has inspired countless athletes to pursue success beyond sports.

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited colleges or universities who are active participants in collegiate athletics. Applicants must submit a 500–700-word essay addressing the following prompt:

Essay Prompt:

"As a student-athlete, what lessons have you learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape your future beyond sports?"

Applications should be sent via email to [email protected] no later than June 15, 2026. The scholarship winner will be announced on July 15, 2026, and will receive a one-time award of $1,500 to support their educational journey.

By launching this scholarship, Kevin Sumlin continues to inspire student-athletes to achieve greatness beyond the field. The program reflects his belief that the same qualities that drive athletic success—discipline, focus, and teamwork—also lay the foundation for lifelong accomplishment in academics and personal development.

"Being a student-athlete is not easy," said Kevin Sumlin, founder of the scholarship. "Balancing the demands of sports and academics teaches lessons that last far beyond college.

Throughout his distinguished career, Kevin Sumlin has been celebrated not only for his coaching success but also for his emphasis on character and growth. His players have gone on to become leaders in various professions, a testament to his belief in education as a cornerstone of achievement.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the official website for full eligibility details, essay requirements, and submission guidelines: https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Kevin Sumlin

Organization: The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes

Location: Houston, Texas

Website:https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com/

SOURCE Kevin Sumlin Scholarship