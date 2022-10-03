Kevin Thimjon Named CEO of Core BTS

Paul Lidsky Transitioning to Executive Chairman, Effective January 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading digital consultancy, today announced that the company's current Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Thimjon, will become Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2023.

As part of this transition, Paul Lidsky, the company's current Chief Executive Officer will assume a newly created role of Executive Chairman. Both Lidsky and Thimjon will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Kevin Thimjon, CEO of Core BTS Paul Lidsky, Executive Chairman of Core BTS

"Kevin and I have been partners since we both joined Core in March 2020. He has been instrumental in our growth and is an excellent leader, mentor, and coach," said Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS. "I'm delighted to share this long-planned transition and am looking forward to helping Kevin and the Executive Leadership Team accelerate our growth in my new role."

Kevin Thimjon added, "I'm excited for the opportunity to build on the strong foundation that we've developed at Core and am focused on helping our team find new ways to drive competitive advantage for our clients."

Both Lidsky and Thimjon will remain in their current roles through year end.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a digital consultancy recognized for accelerating the adoption of technology to transform business. An NRI Group Company, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Learn more at www.corebts.com.

About NRI

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients from all layers of these individual industries partner with NRI to tap NRI's research expertise and innovative solutions across the organization to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has more than 13,000 employees in more than 70 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.9 billion. NRI is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/en

CONTACT: Richie Roesner, [email protected]

SOURCE Core BTS