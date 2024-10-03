Kevin Trudeau To Be Featured On The Sovereign Show With Scott Saks To Discuss Exclusive Your Wish Is Your Command Audio Course

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished entrepreneur and motivational speaker Kevin Trudeau is pleased to announce that he will be featured on an upcoming episode of the Sovereign Show with Scott Saks to talk about the exclusive Your Wish Is Your Command audio course.

Your Wish is Your Command

Broadcast on Saturday mornings through NewsTalk 1290, host Scott Saks is known for his coverage of various controversial topics, specifically surrounding the media, U.S. and global economics, finance, business, and more. He joined The Sovereign Radio Network to help him directly speak on these topics and more in a free and protected manner. His no-nonsense approach and ability to dig deeper into some of today's most powerful topics make Scott an exciting force on his radio shows.

Kevin Trudeau will be joining him to discuss his exciting exclusive audio course on Your Wish Is Your Command. Originally held as a 2-day workshop in the Alps, Your Wish Is Your Command provides the biggest secrets to help manifest goals, dreams, and desires through a systematic approach. This exclusive training has become known as one of the most well-known and powerful success courses of all time. Kevin decided to make Your Wish Is Your Command an audio course so that anyone can access the powerful tools that are included in the course.

Known for his controversial views on corporate, media, and government corruption, Kevin Trudeau has never been afraid to reveal the truth on some of today's more powerful topics. This is what led him to join Scott Saks during his weekly show so they can have an open discussion about Your Wish Is Your Command without the potential of censorship. He hopes to reveal the truth about how to be successful with his exclusive audio course and will discuss its many benefits during the upcoming radio show.

Kevin's message to you is, "You can BE, DO, and HAVE ANYTHING and EVERYTHING YOU WANT."

The upcoming radio show will be broadcast this Saturday, October 5th, at 9:00 AM CT on NewsTalk 1590. You can listen to Kevin on The Sovereign Show with Scott Saks here . To stay up to date on what Kevin Trudeau is up to, you can follow on Facebook , X . Instagram as well as The Kevin Trudeau Show podcast on Rumble!

SOURCE Kevin Trudeau