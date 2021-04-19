Kevin Turrisi is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STERLING, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Turrisi is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive in the Wireless Construction industry and for his leadership as Founder of the Capital Telecom Services LLC.

Capital Telecom Services is a highly respected full services telecom, engineering, and construction company. The expert team brings very strong technical, business and marketing qualifications with an impressive track record of more than 80 years of combined hands-on experience in construction program and project management, planning, client relations, engineering strategies. In a highly competitive and ever-evolving marketplace, Capital Telecom Services successfully executes and delivers wireless projects from conception to completion for their partners. They have been proven to successfully analyze client partners' critical business requirements, identify deficiencies and potential opportunities, and develop innovative and cost-effective solutions for enhancing customer service offerings. Notably, Capital Telecom Services was lauded as 189 in Inc. 5000 ranking of the fastest growing companies of 2020.



An accomplished start-up and growth organization visionary executive, Mr. Kevin Turrisi brings over 20 years of valuable experience increasing sales while spearheading operational improvements to drive productivity and cost reduction. He is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer at Capital Telecom Services LLC since 2016 and is proud to have led the company to triple in size.



Demonstrating outstanding leadership, Mr. Turrisi continuously assesses operations and introduce process improvement measures and present suggestions to his executive team for consideration. Additionally, he implements and maintains an organized and effective communication process across teams to allow for an open exchange relating to concerns, problem-solving, and peer discussions as well as general information exchange.



In light of his academic and professional training, Mr. Turrisi holds more than 40 certifications in various aspects of his trade, ranging from engineering to construction.



In his spare time, Mr. Turrisi devotes to charitable endeavors, including the Habitat of Humanity.



To learn more, please visit https://capitaltelecomusa.com/.

