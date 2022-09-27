Kevin's Natural Foods is Offering $10,000 to its First-Ever Chief Health Hacker

"We are dedicated to empowering even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor", says Kevin McCray, the co-founder and COO of Kevin's Natural Foods. "Along with our charge to hack healthy in the kitchen, we want to equip our customers with quick ways to incorporate healthy hacks into their day that aren't complicated, expensive, or take longer than five minutes." Whether it's meditation, a silly dance, or a walk to the mailbox, Kevin's Natural Foods wants to make five minute health hacks easily accessible to everyone.

Consumers will be able to enter by submitting their 'five minute health hack' videos on TikTok or Instagram using #ChiefHealthHacker. With help from innovative creators and guest judges Denise and Katie Austin, Emmanuel Duverneau, and more, Kevin's will select three finalists and open a public vote to select the ultimate Chief Health Hacker. Kevin's is currently accepting submissions for its Chief Health Hacker with entries closing on October 10th. For more information visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com and follow along on Instagram @kevins.natural.foods and TikTok @kevins.natural.foods using #ChiefHealthHacker.

